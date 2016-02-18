FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P cuts Anglo American to junk, third agency to do so this week
February 18, 2016 / 3:53 PM / in 2 years

S&P cuts Anglo American to junk, third agency to do so this week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A worker walks past a board outside Anglo American offices in Johannesburg, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

(Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American Plc’s credit rating was downgraded to junk by Standard & Poor’s on Thursday, making it the third agency to do so this week.

S&P downgraded its ratings to 'BB/B' from 'BBB-/A-3', citing the prolonged downturn in commodity prices and negative free cash flows at many of the company's mines, but said the outlook on the rating was "stable". (bit.ly/20FX6gc)

A slump in the prices of commodities such as coal, copper, and iron ore forced Anglo American to announce significant asset sales on Tuesday.

Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings also cut their ratings on the company’s debt to junk earlier this week.

All three agencies have also questioned the company’s plan to raise cash by selling its assets as the low prices of commodities decrease the value of its mines.

Anglo American had $12.9 billion of debt at the end of 2015, more than three times its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization for the year.

Shares in the company were down 6 percent at 440 pence at 1117 GMT (0617 ET) on the London Stock Exchange, making them the largest losers on the FTSE 100.

Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

