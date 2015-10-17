FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anglo American to lay off up to 140 workers in Chile
October 17, 2015 / 5:26 PM / 2 years ago

Anglo American to lay off up to 140 workers in Chile

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Global mining company Anglo American will lay off between 120 and 140 workers in Chile, including at its flagship Los Bronces copper mine and offices in the capital Santiago, the company said on Saturday.

“These 120 to 140 positions are in services and support. We’re not talking about workers at the mine, or plant or people directly involved in production,” a company spokesman told Reuters.

Los Bronces, perched high in the Andes near Santiago, produced 436,900 tonnes of copper in 2014, roughly 7 percent of the overall output of Chile, the world’s leading producer.

Anglo, one of the world’s biggest diversified mining firms, said in July it would cut about 6,000 of its almost 13,000 office-based and other non-production roles globally over the next couple of years, 2,000 of which would be transferred through the sale of some assets.

“In Chile, this has mostly to do with asset sales and to a lesser degree the re-structuring,” said the spokesman, who added that the layoffs would begin soon and should be complete in the coming months.

Anglo American said in August it would sell two of its Chilean copper mines to the investment firm Audley Capital for $300 million, as it deleverages its balance sheet to help combat the global slump in commodity prices.

Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Kevin Liffey

