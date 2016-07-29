FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anglo American rebuffs merger interest from India's Agarwal: Bloomberg
July 28, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

Anglo American rebuffs merger interest from India's Agarwal: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A cow is seen near the AngloAmerican sign board outside the Mogalakwena platinum mine in Mokopane , north-western part of South Africa , Limpopo province May 18, 2016.Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

(Reuters) - Anglo American Plc (AAL.L) has rebuffed informal approaches by Indian mining and metals tycoon Anil Agarwal, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Agarwal, who has majority control of Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZNC.NS) through Vedanta Ltd (VDAN.NS), contacted Anglo to discuss potential ideas including a combination with the Indian zinc miner, Bloomberg reported.

Vedanta sweetened its offer to take over subsidiary Cairn India Ltd (CAIL.NS) last week, after an initial bid had been stymied for a year.

Vedanta Ltd and Hindustan Zinc were not immediately available for comment.

Anglo American declined to comment.

Reporting by Parikshit Mishra; Editing by Alan Crosby and Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
