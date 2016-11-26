FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Hooded protesters occupy Los Bronces copper mine in Chile
#Big Story 10
November 26, 2016 / 4:35 PM / 9 months ago

Hooded protesters occupy Los Bronces copper mine in Chile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American PLC said it had halted all operations at its Los Bronces copper mine in Chile after hooded protesters seized installations early on Saturday, the company told Reuters.

Anglo said it requested help from authorities and had worked to take legal action to ensure the protection of its workers and property. Hooded protesters took control of installations at Los Bronces eaarlier this month, prompting the company to suspend operations and evacuate 1,500 workers.

Reporting By Fabian Cambero; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
