Hooded protesters occupy Los Bronces copper mine in Chile

LIMA (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American PLC said it had halted all operations at its Los Bronces copper mine in Chile after hooded protesters seized installations early on Saturday, the company told Reuters.

Anglo said it requested help from authorities and had worked to take legal action to ensure the protection of its workers and property. Hooded protesters took control of installations at Los Bronces eaarlier this month, prompting the company to suspend operations and evacuate 1,500 workers.