FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Amplats: job cuts on cards in mine shake up
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
June 23, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa's Amplats: job cuts on cards in mine shake up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

People walk past a board outside the Anglo American offices in Johannesburg January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The world’s No. 1 platinum producer Anglo American Platinum plans to overhaul a number of its South African mines to make them more profitable in the face of depressed prices.

Amplats, recovering from a sometimes violent five-month strike last year, and its rivals face a tough environment with prices near six-year lows below $1,100 an ounce and rising power and labor costs.

The Anglo American unit said in a statement that the move could lead to up to 420 job cuts, mostly managerial and supervisory positions, and did not include its Rustenburg and Union mines which are earmarked for disposal.

Focusing on such positions avoids a potential confrontation with the militant Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), which led last year’s historic stoppage and whose members have downed tools before to oppose lay-offs.

Amplats said the restructuring would include “the consolidation of mines with adjacent concentrator operations: Tumela Mine, Dishaba Mine and Amandelbult Concentrator will be consolidated and redesigned into the Amandelbult operation.”

It also said its Mogalakwena Mine and Mogalakwena Concentrator would be folded into one operation. Three regional centers will also be closed.

The market is waiting to hear what Amplats plans to do with its labor-intensive Rustenburg and Union operations as it turns to more mechanized mining.

A company and banking source told Reuters earlier this month it was likely to float the mines rather sell them because the offers it had received were too low.

Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.