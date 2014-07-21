FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amplats says to sell strike-hit South Africa mines
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 21, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

Amplats says to sell strike-hit South Africa mines

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - World no. 1 platinum producer Anglo American Platinum said on Monday it planned to sell its Union mine, Rustenburg operations and a joint venture in South Africa, a widely expected move after it was hit by a five-month strike.

Unveiling its interim results, Amplats said it had lost over 420,000 ounces in production to the wage strike by the hard-line AMCU union. Its headline earnings per share dropped to 60 cents, a fall of almost 90 percent.

“In our capital-constrained environment, we have decided that we will exit from the Union and Rustenburg mines, and our Pandora JV operation,” Amplats said.

Related Coverage

“There are a number of potential investors seeking access to the platinum industry and these are good long-life assets with potential that will provide them with that access.”

Amplats parent Anglo American had already signaled its intention to reduce its troubled platinum portfolio.

A disposal is probably more palatable to the government and workforce than job cuts, which would have almost certainly been met by fierce political and union resistance.

The front runner to buy Amplats’ mines is Sibanye Gold, whose chief executive Neal Froneman told Reuters this month that he wanted a platinum deal before the end of the year and could easily raise $1 billion.

But Froneman said he did not think any of the platinum mines Sibanye was looking at were “anywhere near” that price.

Analysts have said Amplats’ five Rustenburg mines plus its Union mine could be worth between $1 billion and $2 billion.

Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.