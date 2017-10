JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Global mining company Anglo American Plc (AAL.L) said on Monday it had completed the sale of its Scaw South Africa Ltd unit and related companies for 3.4 billion rand ($383 million) in cash.

Anglo said it sold Scaw, a steel maker, to an investment consortium led by the Industrial Development Corporation, a state-run development group. ($1 = 8.8721 South African rand)