Anglo American lifts full-year targets for key commodities

LONDON (Reuters) - Global mining group Anglo American lifted annual output targets for all its major commodities except platinum on Thursday, boosted by third-quarter production improvements in its most profitable segments including iron ore.

Platinum has long been the miner’s Achilles’ heel. Its output has been battered by crippling South African strikes this year, but Anglo said its subsidiary Anglo American Platinum was back at full production -- earlier than expected.

“It’s a good performance. They lifted guidance across most commodities so it is a pretty solid result,” said Investec analyst Marc Elliott.

Anglo, whose shares have underperformed the sector for years, has vowed to improve its performance with a turnaround plan it launched last year under chief executive Mark Cutifani. It has focused on technical improvements at its mines and will sell some underperforming assets.

Results have started to come through at Anglo’s iron ore subsidiary Kumba, which has redesigned its large Sishen mine in South Africa and boosted production.

Output of the steel ingredient rose 37 percent to 13 million tonnes in the third quarter, compared with the same period last year. Iron ore accounted for almost 40 percent of operating profit in the first half, even as the commodity price fell by about that amount this year.

“The iron ore increase shows the redesign of the Sishen mine is taking place and is happening a bit faster that we thought,” said Macquarie analyst Jeff Largey.

The increase encouraged the company to boost its annual output guidance for the steelmaking ingredient slightly, to 45-46 million tonnes, from 44-46 million previously.

AGEING MINES

Copper, another big earner for Anglo American, posted a 15 percent fall to almost 177,000 tonnes hit by an expected decline in copper grades at its ageing Chilean mines Los Bronces and Collahuasi mines. Nonetheless, the group increased copper output guidance for the year slightly to 730,000-745,000 tonnes from 725,000-740,000 tonnes.

Platinum also dropped, with platinum equivalent output down 14 percent as the company ramped up operations after a damaging 5-month mining strike earlier this year.

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) lost a total of 424,000 ounces of platinum during the industrial action and a further 108,000 ounces during the ramp-up of operations.

Amplats’s strike-hit mines went back to normal production levels in September, a month ahead of schedule.

Full-year production guidance for refined platinum has been cut to 1.75 million-1.8 million ounces while sales guidance was unchanged at 2.0 million-2.1 million ounces.

In diamonds, one of the best performing divisions in the first half of this year, production rose 6 percent to 8.2 million carats, thanks to a strong performance at the Jwaneng mine, in Botswana, where higher grade material was recovered.

Anglo’s diamond subsidiary De Beers said the Gahcho Kué project in Canada is progressing through permitting and licensing, and expects first production in the second half of 2016, with full commercial production in 2017.

Anglo also upgraded annual guidance for export of metallurgical coal to 20 million-21 million tonnes from about 20 million tonnes previously, and for nickel to 35,000-37,000 tonnes from 32,000-35,000.

Anglo’s shares were trading down 2.4 percent in morning trade at 1,325 pence, marginally underperforming the broader sector. Analysts said results that had met expectations and continued macroeconomic concerns were holding back the stock.