Anglo battered by falling prices, Brazilian delay

(Reuters) - Miner Anglo American (AAL.L) missed expectations with an almost 40 percent drop in profits as faltering global economic growth hit prices, and the miner sparked further disappointment with a 12-month delay for its trouble-prone Brazilian iron ore project.

Weaker prices for key commodities and stubbornly high costs - which have squeezed margins - have battered the major miners that have reported so far. Brazil’s Vale (VALE5.SA) posted its worst earnings in two years when it reported earlier this week.

Anglo, the first UK-listed mining major to report first-half earnings, came in below market forecasts with a 38 percent drop in operating profit to $3.7 billion, a miss blamed on spiraling production costs.

Underlying earnings per share came in at $1.38, almost half last year’s level and again below expectations.

But analysts also pointed to the delay at Anglo’s flagship growth project Minas Rio, hit by licensing trouble, which is now expected to ship its first ore in the second half of 2014, a year later than planned, if progress continues to be made.

Anglo - which last year again raised the estimated cost of the iron ore mine, warning it could be as much as $5.8 billion - said on Friday it was assessing the impact of the fresh delays on costs and would inform the market later this year.

“The bigger disappointment was around Minas Rio, where there’s been an announcement of a further 12 month delay which is conditional upon getting all of the necessary regulatory, environmental approvals and clearing the legal hurdles by the end of 2012,” Nomura analyst Patrick Jones said.

“That roughly five-month timeframe to overcome those hurdles is possibly over-optimistic.”

Anglo shares fell on the news, trading down 2 percent at 1,925 pence at 03.30 a.m. EDT and underperforming a 0.5 percent rise in the broader UK mining sector .FTNMX1770.

SOUTH AFRICA WEIGHS

Anglo had been expected to post a lackluster start to the year after core South African units Kumba Iron Ore (KIOJ.J), Anglo American Platinum (AMSJ.J) and De Beers all reported a weak first half. Kumba, which Anglo regards as one of its most promising assets, saw profits drop 18 percent, while earnings at the platinum unit were down almost 80 percent.

But analysts said costs had remained high across the group and both copper and coal, particularly an almost 70 percent drop in metallurgical coal profits, were worse than expected.

Operating profit from the copper business, the second-largest contributor to earnings, fell 30 percent, as the ramp up of its Los Bronces expansion project failed to offset trouble elsewhere, including bad weather, stoppages and operational trouble at its Collahuasi mine in Chile.

Anglo, locked in a dispute with state copper miner Codelco over its Anglo American Sur assets in Chile, declined to give an update on talks but said it was still open to a “commercial solution”. The two have until August 24 to reach a deal.

Coal was another point of weakness, with both metallurgical and thermal coal down. The group provided light at the end of the tunnel for the battered and oversupplied thermal coal industry, though, predicting production cuts from US producers should help rebalance the market in the final quarter of 2012.

Anglo’s operating profit from its key iron ore operations, dominated by Kumba and which represent almost half of total earnings, dropped 28 percent.