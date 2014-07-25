Anglo American confident in turnaround despite weak prices

LONDON (Reuters) - Anglo American’s (AAL.L) chief executive said on Friday he is still confident he can deliver a promised improvement of the business in the next two years despite weak commodity prices and a lengthy mining strike in South Africa which hit its first-half profit.

Shares in Anglo, the smallest of the leading diversified miners, have lagged those of its peers for years, but under CEO Mark Cutifani, Anglo has vowed to turn the business around by cutting costs and selling underperforming assets.

The miner is aiming to boost its return on capital employed (ROCE) - a measure of the value a company gets out of its assets - to at least 15 percent by 2016, from 11 percent last year.

The company however, on Friday said ROCE had fallen by one percentage point to 10 percent, under pressure from lower prices for some of the products it mines, particularly iron ore, its biggest earner, and from a 5-month strike in South Africa which cut its platinum output by 40 percent.

“This was never going to be a linear improvement,” Cutifani said. “I am actually more confident today about hitting our target in 2016 than I was 12 months ago, given the underlying operating performance and the potential we see.”

Brokerage Liberum maintained a sell recommendation on Anglo’s stock. “Expectations are high on 2016 delivery but we believe the 15 percent ROCE target is too much of a stretch given the significant hurdles and risks ahead,” it said in a note to clients.

“Overall there were no major negatives, which is a positive for Anglo American,” Citi analysts said in a note.

“Anglo reiterated that it is continuing on the path of delivering rationalization, growth projects and operational efficiency and there didn’t appear to be anything in the results which suggested otherwise. However, in our view, it is still a long road ahead for the company and we think this will take longer to play out than what the market expects.”

KEEP OR SELL?

Cutifani reiterated Anglo could divest some underperforming businesses but declined to specify which ones were being looked at.

It has already agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in building material supplier Lafarge Tarmac for $1.5 billion and its platinum subsidiary Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) announced this week that it intended to sell six platinum assets in South Africa.

Other assets have also been earmarked for potential sale to support its long-term debt target of $10-12 billion, compared with $11.5 billion at the end of June.

Analysts suggested Anglo may end up selling its nickel assets as well as some underperforming coal, manganese and copper mines.

A final exit decision on other assets has not been made yet, Cutifani said.

Anglo’s first-half underlying operating profit fell 10 percent to $2.9 billion, in line with analysts forecasts, while underlying earnings per share (EPS) rose 2 percent to $1, compared with an average analysts’ forecast of $0.93.

Lower commodity prices hit underlying profit by $1 billion and the platinum strike cost Anglo a further $385 million.

“It is a decent set of results,” Nomura analysts said in a note. “Further divestments will be welcome, but investors will now want to see which assets specifically will be up for sale and how quickly these can be achieved.”

Part of Anglo’s strategy to boost returns on capital involves delivery of its $8.8 billion Brazilian iron ore project Minas Rio, which Anglo said is now 95 percent complete and on track for iron exports by the end of 2014.

After delays and cost overruns, is now expected to deliver 11-14 million tonnes of iron ore in 2015 and about double that amount in 2016.

Anglo shares have gained almost 20 percent this year, outpacing an 11 percent rise in the UK-listed mining sector .FTNMX1770 buoyed by investor confidence in Cutifani’s revamp strategy.

They were up 2.3 percent by 1116 GMT, outperforming a 0.5 rise in the mining sector.