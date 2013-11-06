FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AngloGold says Namibia sale in works, to cut 430 jobs in Ghana
#Business News
November 6, 2013 / 7:13 AM / 4 years ago

AngloGold says Namibia sale in works, to cut 430 jobs in Ghana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Africa’s top bullion producer, AngloGold Ashanti, (ANGJ.J) is “trying to close a sale” for its small Navachab operation in Namibia and is cutting 430 jobs at its troubled Obuasi mine in Ghana, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan told journalists on a conference call after the group reported a swing back into profit in the third quarter that it had consulted with organized labor over the job cuts in Ghana.

Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley

