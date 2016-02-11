FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Angola says 37 dead in yellow fever outbreak
#Health News
February 11, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

Angola says 37 dead in yellow fever outbreak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUANDA (Reuters) - A yellow fever outbreak in Angola has killed 37 people since December with eight new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the country’s national director of health Adelaide de Carvalho said late on Wednesday.

The outbreak of yellow fever, which is transmitted by mosquito bites, began in the Luanda suburb of Viana but has spread to other areas of the southern African country with 191 people infected so far.

De Carvalho said health officials were monitoring suburbs around the capital of Luanda where infections have been worsened by unsanitary conditions caused by a garbage collection backlog.

“Actions should be developed for the improvement of public sanitary and garbage collection,” de Carvalho said.

Symptoms of yellow fever include sudden fever, severe headache, nausea, vomiting and fatigue, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
