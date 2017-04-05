Angolan teachers begin three-day strike over wages

LUANDA (Reuters) - Angolan teachers on Wednesday held the first day of a three-day national strike over wages and conditions in public schools.

"In Luanda there was about 99 percent adherence to the strike," general secretary of the National Union of Teachers (SINPROF) Fernando Lauriano told local media.

"It is true that there has been intimidation by school managers, but this is to discourage our claims," he said.

Angola, a member of OPEC and currently Africa’s top oil producer, has been hit hard by the slump in global crude prices.

The Ministry of Education blamed the economic crisis for not being able to improve conditions and meet the teachers' demands.

"Teachers and students who do not attend classes will be marked absent" the ministry said.