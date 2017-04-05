FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Angolan teachers begin three-day strike over wages
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
#World News
April 5, 2017 / 7:57 PM / 4 months ago

Angolan teachers begin three-day strike over wages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUANDA (Reuters) - Angolan teachers on Wednesday held the first day of a three-day national strike over wages and conditions in public schools.

"In Luanda there was about 99 percent adherence to the strike," general secretary of the National Union of Teachers (SINPROF) Fernando Lauriano told local media.

"It is true that there has been intimidation by school managers, but this is to discourage our claims," he said.

Angola, a member of OPEC and currently Africa’s top oil producer, has been hit hard by the slump in global crude prices.

The Ministry of Education blamed the economic crisis for not being able to improve conditions and meet the teachers' demands.

"Teachers and students who do not attend classes will be marked absent" the ministry said.

Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Andrew Bolton

