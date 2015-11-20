Angolan police arrest protesters: witnesses

LUANDA (Reuters) - Angolan police arrested at least 10 protesters demanding the release of 17 young activists on trial for rebellion against the state, witnesses said on Friday.

They said police detained the protesters as they chanted “freedom now” outside the courthouse where the trial was being held, in a case rights groups say shows increasing intolerance of dissent by President Jose Eduardo dos Santos’s government.

Police were not available for comment.

The activists were detained in June after organizing a reading of a U.S. academic’s 1993 book on “nonviolent resistance to repressive regimes”.

Charges against them read out in court last week included acts of rebellion, planning mass action of civil disobedience in the capital Luanda and producing fake passports.

Their lawyers have said they are not guilty of any crime because debate and freedom of speech are protected under the constitution.

Human rights groups have accused dos Santos and his government of using the legal system to crack down on critics.

Dos Santos has led Angola for 36 years, maintained peace since the end of civil war in 2002 and overseen rapid economic growth, but his opponents say he uses a well-funded military and patronage from oil sales to keep a grip on power.