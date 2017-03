LUANDA Bad weather off the coast of Angola has prevented the berthing of fuel vessels docking at Cabinda and Benguela ports, causing shortages at filling stations and power blackouts, state-energy company Sonangol said.

Sonangol said a lack of coordination between government agencies had also hampered fuel and electricity supplies.

OPEC-member Angola vies with Nigeria as Africa's biggest crude oil exporter but has to import its fuel due to a lack of refining capacity.

(Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Joe Brock)