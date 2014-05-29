FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Anite sells travel reservation business for 45 million pounds
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 29, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

Anite sells travel reservation business for 45 million pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Anite Plc, which tests handset and telecom networks, said it sold its travel reservation software business to the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group Plc.

Anite, whose clients include Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Vodafone Group Plc, sold its travel division to LDC for 45 million pounds ($75 million) in cash.

The company said the deal was debt free and 1.7 million pounds of the consideration will be held in escrow subject to the resolution of certain commercial considerations.

The business accounted for about 15 percent of Anite’s total revenue of 132.5 million pounds in 2013.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.