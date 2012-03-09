Ann Taylor parent sees better margins

(Reuters) - Ann Inc ANN.N forecast improved margins, and outlined plans to improve the performance and brand image of its struggling Ann Taylor stores, sending shares up as much as 8.7 percent.

Ann Taylor is the company’s higher-end brand, catering to professional women in their 30s and beyond. Ann sells more affordable clothes for younger women at LOFT, which has been its growth area.

The parent company had to resort to heavy discounting at its Ann Taylor chains during the holiday quarter, which overshadowed a strong performance at LOFT.

Chief Executive Kay Krill has been working on a number of initiatives to turn the brand around, including naming a new chief for the Ann Taylor division in February, and opening smaller “concept” stores that have a younger atmosphere.

“Looking ahead to 2012 in the Ann Taylor stores channel, our strategy is to reduce our overall level of promotion and drive improved gross margin and profitability, even at the expense of comp growth,” Krill told analysts on a conference call on Friday.

Comparable sales are a key measure of retail health, and counts sales at stores open at least a year.

Jefferies analyst Randal Konik said it was the right strategy to build the Ann Taylor brand, while also protecting its LOFT business.

“Management indicated these initiatives are already having a positive impact on first quarter profitability,” he wrote in a note.

For the current first quarter, Ann expects gross margin approaching 56.5 percent, up from 48.9 percent in the fourth quarter. Last quarter’s margin was down from 51.7 percent a year earlier because of much bigger discounts in Ann Taylor.

First-quarter sales are expected to be $560 million, compared with analysts’ estimates of $560.8 million. The outlook reflects a low-single-digit percentage rise for stores open at least a year.

For the fiscal fourth quarter ended January 28, the company earned $2.2 million, or 4 cents a share, down from $8 million or 14 cents a share a year earlier.

Excluding charges for management changes, earnings were 10 cents a share. Analysts on average had expected 9 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, but the company warned last month that results would be below Wall Street estimates.

Sales rose 10 percent to $566.7 million from $515.3 million, just below analysts’ forecasts of $566.8 million.

Ann shares were up 7.6 percent at $27.78 on Friday morning, off an earlier high at $28.05.