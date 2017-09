An Ann Taylor Store "LOFT" in Encinitas, California is shown here May 20, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Women’s apparel retailer Ann Inc ANN.N cut its fourth-quarter sales estimate on Thursday, citing weak traffic and consumer spending.

The owner of the Ann Taylor and Loft stores estimated sales of $623 million, down from the $640 million it forecast in November.

Analysts on average were expecting sales of $636.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.