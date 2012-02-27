CW finds its Carrie Bradshaw in AnnaSophia Robb

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The CW has found its Carrie Bradshaw.

AnnaSophia Robb, the star of last year’s big-screen offering “Soul Surfer,” has landed the lead role of a young Carrie Bradshaw in the CW pilot “The Carrie Diaries,” the network confirmed to TheWrap.

Based on the Candace Bushnell novel of the same name, “The Carrie Diaries” will pick up in the years before “Sex and the City,” with Robb playing a young Bradshaw who “comes of age in the 1980s, asking her first questions about love, sex, friendship and family while exploring the worlds of high school and Manhattan.”

The pilot, which comes via Fake Empire in association with Warner Bros. Television, is written and executive-produced by ”Sex and the City’ alum Amy B. Harris and will be directed by Miguel Arteta, who is also executive-producing the pilot. Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Len Goldstein and Bushnell will also serve as executive producers.

Robb will also star as Wendy in “Pan,” the upcoming Peter Pan adaptation that will co-star Aaron Eckhart, Sean Bean and Terence Stamp.