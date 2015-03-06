FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hitachi to pay 9.5 euros per Ansaldo share after div adjustment
March 6, 2015 / 8:05 PM / 3 years ago

Hitachi to pay 9.5 euros per Ansaldo share after div adjustment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A shopper rides an escalator past a logo of Hitachi Corp at an electronics retail store in Tokyo February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

MILAN (Reuters) - Japan’s Hitachi (6501.T) will pay Finmeccanica SIFI.MI 9.5 euros for each share in the Italian firm’s rail business Ansaldo STS after a dividend distribution adjustment to a previously agreed deal, the companies said in a joint statement on Friday.

Last month, Finmeccanica agreed to sell its rail business to Hitachi as the Italian aerospace and defense group seeks to cut debt and focus on its core business.

The companies agreed at the time that Hitachi would pay 9.65 euros for each Ansaldo STS (STS.MI) share, but that figure will be adjusted after the board of Ansaldo proposed paying out a dividend on 2014 earnings of 0.15 euros a share.

