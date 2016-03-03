Deadline for Hitachi bid on Ansaldo STS extended amid shareholder spat

A shopper rides an escalator past a logo of Hitachi Corp at an electronics retail store in Tokyo February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s market watchdog has extended the deadline for Hitachi’s (6501.T) mandatory bid for train signaling group Ansaldo STS (STS.MI) to March 14 as a spat with activist shareholders rumbles on.

Regulator Consob said in a statement on Thursday it had decided to push back the deadline from March 4 after the Japanese conglomerate raised its bid price.

Hitachi purchased 40 percent of Ansaldo STS last year from Finmeccanica SIFI.MI and is now trying to buy out minority shareholders. It raised its offer late on Tuesday to 9.68 euros per share from a previous 9.5 euros per share, aiming to overcome opposition from investment funds.

The revised offer is still way below the value of around 15 euros per share some of the funds are asking for. It also falls short of Consob’s demand that Hitachi lift its bid price to 9.899 euros per share.

Hitachi is appealing against Consob’s demand for a higher bid price, along with funds including Amber Capital and Bluebell Partners who say Consob set too low a price. Consob’s demand has been suspended by an Italian court pending a final ruling.

Investment funds have said the price paid by Hitachi to Finmeccanica was kept artificially low by overvaluing another asset involved in the deal.

When the deal was agreed other acquisition targets in the signaling industry, Faiveley FAIP.PA and Invensys, were valued at higher multiples.

In its new bid Hitachi also said it reserved the right to vote against a proposal by the Hitachi-controlled Ansaldo board to pay a dividend of 0.18 euros at the next annual shareholder meeting.

Bluebell said it was perplexed that the Hitachi-controlled board voted for the dividend at the Ansaldo board meeting but that Hitachi is now ready to vote against it at the AGM.

“The idea of opposing at the shareholder meeting payment of the dividend is even more worrying if we consider it comes just six days after the Ansaldo board, controlled by Hitachi, approved a dividend of 0.18 euros per share,” Bluebell said.

Italy has a poor track record in treating small shareholders, with critics saying regulators have lacked teeth and resources to offer proper protection from arcane governance rules.

The signaling company is a profitable business which would help Hitachi sell combined carriage and signals packages as well as give it a manufacturing presence in continental Europe.

The bid, which has already been extended once, has drawn just 5.3 percent of capital involved in the offer.

Hitachi intends to delist Ansaldo STS after its bid and fold it into its operations to achieve synergies, but to do it would need to hold more than 90 percent of Ansaldo’s shares.

Under Italian law Hitachi would also require two-thirds of capital to be able to control extraordinary shareholder meetings at Ansaldo STS.