Nidec to buy Italian motor maker Ansaldo
April 12, 2012 / 12:05 AM / 5 years ago

Nidec to buy Italian motor maker Ansaldo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nidec Corp 6594.OS, a leading maker of micro motors used in electronic devices, said on Thursday it will buy Italian industrial motor maker Ansaldo Sistemi Industrial SpA.

The Japanese company will acquire a 100 percent stake in Ansaldo from Netherlands-based HVEASI Holding, with the sale expected to be completed by the end of May, Nidec said in a release.

Nidec is adding the Italian company to its business in a bid to expand its presence in the market for midsize and large motors, it said.

The Japanese firm did not disclose the value of the deal, but the Nikkei business daily reported it will pay an estimated 30-40 billion yen ($370-493 million) for the acquisition. ($1 = 80.9950 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo and Tim Kelly; Editing by Michael Watson

