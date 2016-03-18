Elliott ups Ansaldo STS stake to fuel Hitachi spat

Hitachi Corp's logo is seen on the floor of an electronics shop in Tokyo February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

MILAN (Reuters) - U.S. investment fund Elliott has raised its position in rail signaling company Ansaldo STS (STS.MI) to just under 29 percent, fuelling a row with top shareholder Hitachi (6501.T).

Elliott, owned by investor Peter Singer, now holds a 20 percent effective stake in the group and a further 8.8 percent in options, Ansaldo STS said on Friday on its website.

This compares with an overall potential stake of 19.5 percent Elliott said it had in February.

The American fund’s increased position could, potentially, allow it under Italian law to veto any extraordinary operations proposed in shareholding meetings.

Elliott did not comment on its latest move and Hitachi declined to comment on the investment fund’s purchase.

The signaling company is a profitable business which would help Hitachi sell combined carriage and signals packages and give it a manufacturing presence in continental Europe.

Hitachi wants to delist Ansaldo STS and fold it into its operations to achieve synergies but would need more than 90 percent of Ansaldo’s shares to do this.

Investment funds, including Elliott and Bluebell Partners, agree with the industrial plan but say the share price offered undervalues the company’s worth.

In January, Hitachi launched a 9.5 euro per share mandatory public offer to buy out Ansaldo STS minority shareholders, after buying a 40 percent stake in Ansaldo STS last year at the same price from state-controlled defense company Finmeccanica.

The funds allege the price was kept artificially low but both Hitachi and Finmeccanica have deny any wrongdoing.

On Thursday Finmeccanica Chief Executive Mauro Moretti said the price was the best that could be expected.

Hitachi voluntarily raised its offer this month to 9.68 euros per share, but the price still falls short of the 15 euros some funds are asking for.

After the bid closed on March 14, Hitachi held an overall stake of 46.5 percent in the capital of Ansaldo STS.

Italian prosecutors are looking into alleged collusion between Hitachi and Finmeccanica over the price paid to the state-controlled defense group.

On Wednesday Italy’s tax police searched the offices of Hitachi, Finmeccanica and Ansaldo STS..