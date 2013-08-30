FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ansaldo Breda says ready for legal action over rail deal
#Business News
August 30, 2013 / 6:12 PM / 4 years ago

Ansaldo Breda says ready for legal action over rail deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Train manufacturer Ansaldo Breda, a unit of Italian defence company Finmeccanica SIFI.MI, said it was ready to take legal action against Dutch railways group Nederlandse Spoorwegen (NS) for cancelling a 300 million euro contract.

Ansaldo Breda won the contract to provide trains for a high-speed line between Brussels and Amsterdam but the decision was suspended in June. Ansaldo Breda said it was officially notified of the cancellation on Friday.

“Ansaldo Breda believes the decision is unacceptable, and will take all necessary legal steps to protect its interests,” the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Jennifer Clark; editing by Tom Pfeiffer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
