Samsung Techwin, Doosan Heavy mull bids for Italy's AnsaldoEnergia

The headquarters of Italian defence and aerospace company Finmeccanica is seen in Rome May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

SEOUL (Reuters) - Two affiliates of South Korean conglomerates Samsung and Doosan said on Friday that they may make bids for AnsaldoEnergia, the power engineering unit of Italy’s indebted defense firm, Finmeccanica SpA SIFI.MI.

The two firms are precision engineering firm Samsung Techwin Co Ltd (012450.KS) and shipbuilder Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co Ltd (034020.KS).

Finmeccanica is selling its 55 percent AnsaldoEnergia stake and other assets for a total of 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) as part of a turnaround of Italy’s No.2 industrial group.

“We are considering acquiring AnsaldoEnergia as a part of our plan to grow the energy equipment business, but a final decision has yet to be made,” Samsung Techwin said in a filing to the stock exchange.

Finmeccanica on Wednesday appointed a new chief executive after its former CEO was arrested earlier this week for allegedly paying bribes to win a $750 million Indian contract.

($1 = 0.7495 euros)