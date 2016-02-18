FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hitachi asks Consob for two week extension for Ansaldo STS bid: source
February 18, 2016 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

Hitachi asks Consob for two week extension for Ansaldo STS bid: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hitachi Corp's logo is seen on the floor of an electronics shop in Tokyo February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

MILAN (Reuters) - Hitachi (6501.T) has asked market regulator Consob to extend its mandatory bid on Ansaldo STS (STS.MI) minorities by two weeks, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

The Japanese conglomerate launched a 9.5 euro per share mandatory public offer to buy out Ansaldo STS minorities in January after buying a 40 percent stake in the company last year at the same price.

But earlier this month Consob forced Hitachi to raise its bid to 9.899 euros per share, triggering a legal dispute involving some minority investors.

The bid is officially set to end on Friday.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
