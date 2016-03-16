Italy tax police search Hitachi, Finmeccanica, Ansaldo STS offices: sources

MILAN/ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s tax police searched the offices of Hitachi (6501.T), Finmeccanica SIFI.MI and Ansaldo STS (STS.MI) on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the acquisition by the Japanese group of a stake in Ansaldo STS, several sources said.

Prosecutors are looking into alleged collusion between Hitachi and Finmeccanica over the price paid Finmeccanica for its 40 percent stake in Ansaldo STS.

Hitachi has rejected any allegations of collusion saying the price was set in full compliance with laws.

The sources said the tax police had searched Hitachi’s offices in Naples, Finmeccanica’s offices in Rome and Ansaldo STS offices in Genoa.

Hitachi was not immediately available for a comment while Finmeccanica and Ansaldo STS declined to comment.

The tax police were acting on behalf of Milan prosecutors who are looking into allegations of market rigging and obstructing regulators, the sources said.

The investigation was opened at the request of Bluebell Partners, a shareholder of Ansaldo STS.

In January Hitachi launched a 9.5 euro per share mandatory public offer to buy out Ansaldo STS minorities after buying the 40 percent stake in Ansaldo STS last year at the same price.

But in February Consob forced Hitachi to raise its bid to 9.899 euros per share after complaints by some investment funds that the price was too low.