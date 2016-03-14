Take-up of Hitachi's bid on Ansaldo minorities at 6.4 percent

Hitachi Corp's logo is seen on the floor of an electronics shop in Tokyo February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

MILAN (Reuters) - Hitachi’s (6501.T) mandatory buyout offer on Ansaldo STS (STS.MI) minorities reached 6.4 percent of the Italian company’s capital as the offer closed on Monday, bringing the Japanese conglomerate’s overall stake in the group to 46.5 percent.

Hitachi bought just over 40 percent of the rail signalling company last year from Italy’s defence group Finmeccanica SIFI.MI to strengthen its position in Europe.

In its bid to buy out minority shareholders, Hitachi faced fierce opposition from investment funds who contested the low price and refused to tender their shares.

Earlier on Monday a source told Reuters that the take-up on the mandatory offer stood at 6 percent.

Hitachi said in a statement that the final term of the offer could not be further extended as it had failed to reach a stake of at least half of the company’s capital.

Hitachi voluntarily raised its offer earlier this month to 9.68 euros per share, from a previous 9.5 euros per share, still below the level of 15 euros some funds are asking for.

It also fell short of the demand made by Italian market regulator Consob that Hitachi lift its bid price to 9.899 euros per share.

Hitachi is appealing against Consob’s demand for a higher bid price, along with funds including Amber Capital and Bluebell Partners who say Consob set too low a price.

Consob’s request has been suspended awaiting a decision by an Italian court, expected on Tuesday.

According to Bluebell partner Giuseppe Bivona, “the market has today defined clearly that the price offered did not give adequate value to the company”, adding that “an integration between Hitachi and Ansaldo is still valid but a radical change is needed”

Bivona also expressed concern over Hitachi’s veto power in future decision-making, “given that Hitachi Rail is a competitor of Ansaldo STS”, hoping in their “responsible attitude” on the decision of dividend distribution at the next shareholder’s meeting, scheduled for May 3.