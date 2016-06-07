FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

Alibaba's Ma hopes affiliate Ant Financial will list in Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Founder and Executive Chairman of Alibaba Group Jack Ma meets Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (not pictured), at the China Development Forum in Beijing, China, March 19, 2016.Shu Zhang/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N) Executive Chairman Jack Ma "very much hopes" that the e-commerce firm's affiliate Ant Financial Services Group will list in Hong Kong, a spokeswoman for the online finance company quoted him as saying.

Ma, who is Ant's controlling shareholder, made the comments at an event in Macau on Monday.

A listing for Ant has been long expected. But the spokeswoman said that the company does not have a timeline or venue set.

The company, which includes online payment service Alipay - its crown jewel - is valued at close to $60 billion, a person familiar with its latest fundraising round said in April.

Ant and Alibaba executives have given mixed signals on a potential venue, mentioning a listing on a mainland stock exchange, going public in Hong Kong, or pursuing a dual-listing domestically and offshore.

Ma's comments were first reported by Ming Pao, a Hong Kong newspaper.

Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
