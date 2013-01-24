FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Search for missing plane in Antarctica: New Zealand officials
January 24, 2013

Search for missing plane in Antarctica: New Zealand officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - A search is under way in Antarctica for a missing plane with three Canadians on board, New Zealand rescue authorities said on Thursday.

An emergency locator beacon from a Twin Otter plane flying from the South Pole to the Italian base in Terra Nova was activated late on Wednesday in the northern end of the Queen Alexandra Range.

A search by a U.S. National Guard Hercules failed to spot the plane, and a second flight over the area was planned, the NZ Rescue Coordination Centre said.

Weather conditions in the area were said to be poor, with low cloud and strengthening winds.

A joint New Zealand-United States field rescue team was assembled and a helicopter was due to drop them into the area when conditions improved.

Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Jon Hemming

