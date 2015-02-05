FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama cyber adviser calls Anthem hack 'quite concerning'
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
February 5, 2015 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

Obama cyber adviser calls Anthem hack 'quite concerning'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s cybersecurity adviser said on Thursday that he was concerned about a data breach at health insurer Anthem Inc. that has affected up to 80 million people.

“Obviously it’s quite concerning that we would have yet another intrusion of this size,” Michael Daniel said at a seminar organized by Bloomberg Government.

“It’s particularly disturbing especially when it hits that many people,” Daniel said, advising affected consumers to change their passwords and monitor their credit scores.

Daniel declined to comment further on the breach, which is under investigation by the FBI.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.