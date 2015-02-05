Obama cyber adviser calls Anthem hack 'quite concerning'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s cybersecurity adviser said on Thursday that he was concerned about a data breach at health insurer Anthem Inc. that has affected up to 80 million people.

“Obviously it’s quite concerning that we would have yet another intrusion of this size,” Michael Daniel said at a seminar organized by Bloomberg Government.

“It’s particularly disturbing especially when it hits that many people,” Daniel said, advising affected consumers to change their passwords and monitor their credit scores.

Daniel declined to comment further on the breach, which is under investigation by the FBI.