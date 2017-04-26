FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2017 / 1:30 PM / 4 months ago

Anthem says it hasn't ruled out any PBM, including Express Scripts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two days after Express Scripts Holding Co said it had lost its contract to do pharmacy benefit management for Anthem Inc, Anthem's top executive said the company had not made a decision on or ruled out any vendor.

While declining to comment specifically on the Express Scripts situation, which is being litigated in federal court, Anthem Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said during a call with investors that "we've not ruled anyone in or out."

Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

