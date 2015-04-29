FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anthem CEO says Obamacare exchange members 'slightly younger'
April 29, 2015 / 12:53 PM / 2 years ago

Anthem CEO says Obamacare exchange members 'slightly younger'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Anthem Inc (ANTM.N) CEO Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday that the health insurer’s new Obamacare exchange customers appear to be skewing “slightly younger” than in the past, which has positive implications for claims costs.

Swedish said during a conference call with investors that the company, which operates Blue Cross Blue Shield in 14 states, added 191,000 members through these exchanges created under the national healthcare reform for 898,000 total customers in this segment.

Reporting by Caroline Humer

