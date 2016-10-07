Health insurer Anthem Inc said it would not cover the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved drug to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) calling it "investigational and not medically necessary".

Bowing to pressure from patient advocates, the FDA approved the drug, developed by Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, last month, even though an outside panel of experts and the agency's own reviewers questioned its efficacy.

The accelerated approval is based on data believed to predict a clinical benefit. Sarepta has to prove that benefit in a subsequent clinical trial, the outcome of which is expected to take at least a few years.

Anthem, the second-largest health insurer in the United States, said on its website that clinical benefit, including improved motor function, had not been demonstrated by the drug, Exondys 51. (bit.ly/2e9qGhu)

"Exondys 51 failed to show it improves health outcomes, and therefore it is not a covered benefit for our members," Anthem spokeswoman Leslie Porras said in an emailed statement on Friday.

DMD, a rare genetic muscle-wasting condition, typically emerges in childhood and mostly affects boys. It causes weakness in the arms and legs and eventually affects the lungs and heart.

Patients frequently die in their 20s or 30s, according to the National Institutes of Health.

The drug is designed to treat about 13 percent of all DMD patients, or some 1,300 to 1,900 in the United States.

Sarepta has priced Exondys 51 at about $300,000 per patient per year. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company's stock was down about 8 percent on Friday.

To keep health insurance affordable, companies need to ensure that they are paying for safe and effective treatments, said Diana Zuckerman, president of non-profit organization National Center for Health Research.

"When FDA fails to ensure those standards, then 'FDA approval' is no longer a gold standard that insurance companies can rely on," she said.

This is the second time in just over a year that the FDA has bowed to pressure from patients and approved a drug, despite scant scientific evidence of its efficacy.

In August 2015, the agency was pressured by a number of women's groups backed by the manufacturer to approve a pill for boosting libido in women with low sexual desire.

Shares of Sarepta, which has announced DMD collaborations with Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc and Summit Therapeutics Plc, have more than doubled since the FDA announced its approval on Sept. 19.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru and Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)