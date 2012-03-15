FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anthera to cut almost half of its workforce
#Global Markets
March 15, 2012 / 9:41 PM / 6 years ago

Anthera to cut almost half of its workforce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANTH.O) said it will cut 45 percent of its workforce, after it stopped a late-stage trial of its experimental lead drug to treat a heart disease.

The company had 38 employees as of December 31, 2011.

On March 9, Anthera, which develops drugs to treat cardiovascular and autoimmune disorders, stopped the study Of its drug, varespladib methyl, due to lack of efficacy.

Shares of the company, which went public in March 2010, were down 3 percent in extended trade after closing at $3.12 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. They have shed 51 percent of their value since last week.

Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

