FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'CSI' Creator Anthony Zuiker Lands Murder Reality Series With ABC
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Ford Motor Co
February 6, 2013 / 9:01 PM / in 5 years

'CSI' Creator Anthony Zuiker Lands Murder Reality Series With ABC

Tim Kenneally

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Anthony Zuiker is about to get real.

The “CSI” creator has landed a nine-episode order at ABC for his maiden journey into unscripted television, a murder-themed offering called “Whodunnit?”

The series will feature contestants using crime scene investigation techniques to find out who among them is a killer, with a $250,000 prize at stake. As with other reality series such as “Survivor,” alliances will be formed. The players will receive a new murder to solve every week, with players meeting their demise if they fail to crack the case.

Finally, with the contestant pool narrowed down to three, one player will unmask the killer and receive the prize.

The series will air in the summer.

Zuiker will executive produce the series with 51 Minds’ Cris Abrego (”The Surreal Life). Zuiker’s Dare to Pass is producing the series with 51 Minds. Dare to Pass’ president Matt Weinberg will also produce.

“I’ve built a career telling crime stories, and if there’s one thing that I’ve learned, especially from ‘CSI,’ it’s that the audience loves to solve the mystery,” Zuiker said Wednesday. “‘Whodunnit?’ allows everyday fans to be in the show themselves and get the chance every week to do what they love best, which is ultimately solve the case.”

In addition to “Whodunnit?” Zuiker is also working on the ABC pilot “Wonderland,” based on the Lewis Carroll classic “Alice in Wonderland.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.