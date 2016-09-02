The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday halted the sale of some antibacterial over-the-counter hand and body wash products, saying they were not more effective than plain soap and water in preventing illnesses and reducing the spread of infections.

The ruling applies to products containing one or more of 19 ingredients, including triclosan and triclocarban, which are the most commonly used. (bit.ly/2cvEP93)

Some manufacturers have already started removing these ingredients, the agency said.

The ruling does not affect consumer hand sanitizers, wipes and antibacterial products used in healthcare settings, the agency said.

