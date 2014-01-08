FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bosch says being probed by EU antitrust authorities
January 8, 2014 / 6:27 PM / 4 years ago

Bosch says being probed by EU antitrust authorities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Bosch is pictured on its headquarters in Stuttgart April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Bosch said it is cooperating with European antitrust authorities as part of a wide-ranging antitrust investigation into auto parts suppliers which has already ensnared Schaeffler.

German magazine Der Stern reported that Bosch was included in the probe in an advanced extract of Thursday’s edition.

“We too have been confronted with allegations from the European Union competition commission,” a spokesman for Bosch said on Wednesday, referring to the executive body that oversees competition policy.

Unlisted Bosch is one of the world’s largest automotive parts suppliers with 52 billion euros in 2012 sales.

In December, German engineering group Schaeffler said it had set aside 380 million euros ($517 million) in provisions for potential fines related to a European Union antitrust investigation.

In 2011 the European Commission said it had raided ball-bearing makers as part of an investigation into possible anti-competitive behavior.

($1 = 0.7353 euros)

Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

