Chile's Antofagasta 'very keen' to move forward on investment plans

ANTUCOYA MINE, Chile (Reuters) - Chilean mining company Antofagasta could green-light a major, $1.1 billion revamp of its Los Pelambres copper mine in the first months of 2018, as rising copper prices buoy spirits in the sector, the company's CEO told Reuters on Friday.

In a brief interview after the inauguration of Antofagasta's Antucoya mine, Ivan Arriagada said the company was "very keen" to move forward on the long-delayed upgrade plan there, as well as expand its smaller Centinela mine.

"I think first in line is the Pelambres project," he said. "We are in the middle of the permitting, we're finalizing the feasibility, and our schedule is that we should be ready to take this to the board in the first quarter next year. So if that happens, then we think we will be moving ahead with that project."

Studies at the Centinela mine will likely conclude toward the end of 2018, he said, though the company is currently re-examining its original plans to take a potentially less ambitious path that would not include a new, "full-blown concentrator."

Copper prices have steadily risen in 2017, due to a number of factors, including Chinese demand and supply disruptions. That has led a number of mining companies to re-examine projects that were previously put on ice.

Arriagada said there is probably a copper price floor this year of around $2.50 per pound, but he remained "cautious" on the metal's price outlook. A reasonable estimate for average 2017 copper prices, he added, would be "around where it is today."

"North of $2.50, I think we remain quite cautious," he said, "because even though what we've seen in the first half of the year is strong Chinese demand, especially in the property sector, we've also seen some stoppage of scrap imports into China which are favorable factors."

Earlier at the inauguration of the Antucoya copper mine in the northern Chilean desert, the chief executive of Chile's state-run copper company Codelco, Nelson Pizarro, [COBRE.UL] told journalists that "each day I am more optimistic" about the copper price amid strong Chinese growth figures.

Regarding Antofagasta's productivity, Arriagada said it was possible the company would beat its 2017 guidance for net cash cost of $1.30 per pound of copper.

"I think there may be a possibility of us coming close to the south side of $1.30," he said.