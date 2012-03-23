FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AOL hires Evercore to sell patent portfolio: report
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 23, 2012 / 9:03 PM / in 6 years

AOL hires Evercore to sell patent portfolio: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AOL Inc. Chief Executive Tim Armstrong (C) rings the opening bell with company representatives at the New York Stock Exchange, December 10, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - AOL Inc has received buyout offers from private equity firms and has hired Evercore Partners Inc to help it sell its over 800 strong patent portfolio, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Providence Equity Partners Inc, TPG Capital and Silver Lake, among others, have approached AOL about taking the Internet company private, but no deal has been struck yet, Bloomberg cited sources as saying.

Activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP, which together with its affiliates owns 5.2 percent of AOL’s stock, recently said it had been approached by several third parties who believe AOL’s patent portfolio could produce more than $1 billion in licensing income if properly monetized.

AOL was not available for comments immediately. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.