AOL to invest in Israeli start-ups
May 25, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

AOL to invest in Israeli start-ups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The AOL logo is seen at the company's office in New York November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - AOL Inc said on Sunday it is starting a program in Israel to assist start-ups, and that it will invest at least $100,000 in as many as 10 projects at a time.

The Internet giant already has a development center in Israel, and its new project, called Nautilus, is meant to give “maximum freedom to entrepreneurs” and “grant them access to all the tools and connections of a global company”, said Hanan Laschover, chief executive of AOL Israel.

AOL will escort each start-up, which will be chosen from a variety of fields that are connected to its global activities, for a period of a year, the company said.

The first investment will be in Take&Make, AOL said in a statement, a start-up that has developed a platform for “do-it-yourself” videos.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
