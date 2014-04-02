AOL poaches J&J executive to head global partnerships

The AOL logo is seen at the company's office in New York November 5, 2013.REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - AOL Inc named on Wednesday Johnson & Johnson executive Kim Kadlec to a newly created position in charge of distribution partnerships for AOL’s media properties such as TechCrunch, The Huffington Post and AOL On video network.

Kadlec will serve as the head of relationship management and will report to AOL Chief Executive Tim Armstrong and the CEO of AOL’s brand group Susan Lyne.

“I have been working with AOL for a long time as a client and I really came to understand Tim’s vision around video and mobile,” Kadlec said.

Kadlec said her priority will be to identify partners, such as technology, wireless and other media companies for global content distribution deals.

Kadlec most recently served as Johnson & Johnson’s worldwide vice president, global marketing group.

She was also vice president of branded entertainment at NBC Universal and held senior roles at Fox Entertainment Group and Universal McCann.