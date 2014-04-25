FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Microsoft to get video content from AOL
#Business News
April 25, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

Microsoft to get video content from AOL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Microsoft logo is seen at their offices in Bucharest March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

(Reuters) - Online media group AOL Inc said on Friday it would offer its video content on Microsoft Corp’s platforms, starting this summer.

Microsoft’s MSN and Bing apps for Windows will get content from AOL’s HuffPost Live, TechCrunch and Moviefone as well as its partner sites, including ESPN, TMZ, and Martha Stewart.

The content will include AOL’s library of nearly 900,000 videos, all 15 AOL On channels and original series expected to launch next week, the company said.

Technology powerhouses like Microsoft and AOL are flexing their muscles as storytellers, parading TV network-style shows before advertisers at an annual digital content showcase in New York next week.

Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
