Aon profit rises as margin improves in human resource business
February 1, 2013 / 1:56 PM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Aon Plc (AON.N), the world’s largest insurance broker, reported a higher quarterly profit as margin pressures eased at its human resource business.

Net income rose to $305 million, or 93 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $277 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, which includes investment loss or gains, the company earned $1.27 per share.

Total revenue rose 4 percent $3.1 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.26 per share on revenue of $3.07 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)

This story was corrected to fix revenue figure in the fourth paragraph to $3.1 billion from $3.1 million

