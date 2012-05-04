FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aon first-quarter profit falls
May 4, 2012 / 10:56 AM / 5 years ago

Aon first-quarter profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Insurance broker Aon Plc (AON.N) posted a lower first-quarter profit, hurt by squeezing margins at its human resource segment.

January-March net income from continuing operations fell to $238 million, compared with $246 million, a year ago.

On a per share basis, income was flat at 71 cents per share.

Total revenue in the quarter rose 3 percent to $2.8 billion.

(The story was corrected to clarify in 1 that 1st-qtr profit fell, not rose)

Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

