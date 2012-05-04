Aon first-quarter profit falls

(Reuters) - Insurance broker Aon Plc (AON.N) posted a lower first-quarter profit, hurt by squeezing margins at its human resource segment.

January-March net income from continuing operations fell to $238 million, compared with $246 million, a year ago.

On a per share basis, income was flat at 71 cents per share.

Total revenue in the quarter rose 3 percent to $2.8 billion.

