Canadian energy company Paramount Resources Ltd (POU.TO) said on Thursday that it would buy subsidiaries of U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp (APA.N) for $459.5 million.

The company would buy Apache's subsidiary, Apache Canada Ltd, and fund the deal with cash on hand and no debt.

Paramount also said it entered into a merger agreement with petroleum and natural gas company Trilogy Energy Corp (TET.TO), in which the company would buy the remaining 85 percent of the common shares and non-voting shares of Trilogy.

