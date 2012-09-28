Heineken says has cash and financing for APB deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Dutch brewer Heineken (HEIN.AS) said on Friday it had sufficient cash and financing available to buy the rest of Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries APBB.SI, which it is set to control after a two-month takeover battle.

Heineken said the average acquisition financing costs were expected to be below 3 percent per year.

Earlier on Friday, shareholders of Fraser and Neave (FRNM.SI) voted to sell their stake in Asia Pacific Breweries, giving full control to Heineken.