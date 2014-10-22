FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
APEC nations vow to pursue 'flexible' fiscal policies
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 22, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 3 years ago

APEC nations vow to pursue 'flexible' fiscal policies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Countries at an Asia-Pacific summit in Beijing pledged to pursue “flexible” fiscal policies to support the world economy and job creation, their finance ministers said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Noting that current tepid global economic growth was not creating enough jobs around the world, the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) bloc said they would advance structural reforms to unleash new sources of growth.

“As the global economy still faces persistent weakness in demand, growth is uneven and remain below the pace necessary to generate needed jobs and downside risks have risen,” the statement said.

Related Coverage

“We will continue to implement our fiscal policies flexibly, taking into account near-term economic conditions, so as to support economic growth and job creation, while ensuring fiscal sustainability,” it said.

APEC, which includes the United States, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Canada, groups countries which account for 40 percent of the world’s population, 54 percent of its economic output and 44 percent of trade.

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Sarah Bloom Raskin said in a separate statement that economic recovery in the United States had continued to strengthen and it was important for economies with the “space to do so” to take policy steps to boost demand.

“While there is still more work to do, the United States’ comprehensive response to the economic crisis has laid the foundation for strong growth,” Raskin said.

Wednesday’s APEC finance ministers’ meeting also reiterated a commitment to move towards market-determined exchange rates that are more flexible, reflect underlying fundamentals, and avoid persistent misalignment.

The APEC meeting came a day after data showed China’s economy, the world’s second largest, grew at its slowest rate in the third quarter since the 2008/09 global financial crisis, adding to worries that it was weighing on global growth.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.