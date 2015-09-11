FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China says no competitive devaluation, volatility temporary
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
September 11, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

China says no competitive devaluation, volatility temporary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CEBU, Philippines (Reuters) - The recent volatility in Chinese stock and currency markets is temporary, China’s vice finance minister said on Friday.

“The exchange rate movements in the past month is totally because of technical reasons and factors and will not affect the stability of financial markets in the future,” Shi Yaobin, China’s vice finance minister, said at a press briefing at the end of a meeting of finance ministers of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation group.

“China agrees that we will not adopt the practice of competitive depreciation,” he said.

Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco and Nicholas Owen; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.