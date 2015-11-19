FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama and others to raise South China Sea at ASEAN meetings: White House
November 19, 2015 / 10:00 AM / 2 years ago

Obama and others to raise South China Sea at ASEAN meetings: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and regional leaders plan to raise the South China Sea dispute at a summit meeting this weekend in Kuala Lumpur, Obama’s main Asia policy adviser Daniel Kritenbrink said on Thursday.

Kritenbrink was speaking to reporters at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Manila, where hosts Philippines did not raise the dispute to avoid embarrassing China at a meeting that was primarily aimed at discussing economies and trade. Beijing has overlapping claims with Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei in the South China Sea, through which $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year.

All the claimant nations as well as China and the United States will attend the East Asia summit, part of the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) gatherings, this weekend.

Report by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

